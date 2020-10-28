Home Top Story Kim Kardashian’s ‘tone deaf’ private island tweet inspires hilarious new meme

Kim Kardashian’s ‘tone deaf’ private island tweet inspires hilarious new meme

Fans have poked fun at Kim's post

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Kim Kardashian’s now-infamous private island tweet has inspired a host of hilarious memes on social media.

On Tuesday night, the reality star was branded “tone deaf” for boasting about her 40th birthday trip in posts shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Sharing photos from the trip online, Kim wrote: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Twitter users then poked fun at Kim’s tweet by reposting the same sentence, alongside some hilarious photos.

Kim’s full post about her birthday trip read: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40,” she added.

As expected, Kim’s post sparked serious backlash online – as many criticised her for sharing such a tone deaf post in the middle of a pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR