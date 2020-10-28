Kim Kardashian’s ‘tone deaf’ private island tweet inspires hilarious new meme

Kim Kardashian’s now-infamous private island tweet has inspired a host of hilarious memes on social media.

On Tuesday night, the reality star was branded “tone deaf” for boasting about her 40th birthday trip in posts shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Sharing photos from the trip online, Kim wrote: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Twitter users then poked fun at Kim’s tweet by reposting the same sentence, alongside some hilarious photos.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/EEa9fzECPE — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/f4b9I4u15o — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GE9CE4ptfu — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/aaUZKhmqFC — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PyhfxSGG8e — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/DrIy8GkwIg — kiramadeira 🤔 (@kiramadeira) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/C2o1MBpVoQ — Ben Kelly (@BenKellyTweets) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/pqL4jQxnSr — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) October 27, 2020

Kim’s full post about her birthday trip read: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40,” she added.

As expected, Kim’s post sparked serious backlash online – as many criticised her for sharing such a tone deaf post in the middle of a pandemic.

The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me. — k. matt | kristyn (@kmatthewildcat) October 27, 2020

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

if there is one thing kim kardashian does not know how to do it’s how to read the perfectly fucking legible room — discount pete davidson (@Keefler_Elf) October 27, 2020

If you understood your privilege then you would’ve kept this private instead of posting it for all the less privileged to see. — Skirt (@SkirTsahara) October 27, 2020

Everyone when Kim Kardashian took her family off to a private island in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/geuD7sF1tZ — Sp🎃🎃ky Seán Car🎃lan 🕷🍂🧡 (💜) (@SeanOCearbhlain) October 27, 2020

Hi Poors! I know you’re hurting right now and can’t figure out how you’re going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family’s expensive vacation! I know I’m lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I’ll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I’m really not tho). — 🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 (@tropicalsoul) October 27, 2020

Willing to offer my services as Kim Kardashian’s “maybe don’t post that” guy for 500k a year. — ify (@IfyNwadiwe) October 27, 2020