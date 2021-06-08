Kim Kardashian’s team release a statement after ‘photoshop fail’ goes viral

Kim Kardashian’s team have released a statement after a “photoshop fail” went viral.

Last week, the latest ad for the reality star’s shapewear brand Skim circulated across the internet, which saw Kim showcase her new Fits Everybody underwear.

Fans were quick to notice that as Kim dragged her finger across her body, it got longer and bendy as it reached her waist – with many accusing her of retouching the clip.

A spokesperson for Skims has since told Page Six: “The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process.”

“Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers.”

Kim launched Skims back in 2019, which offers a range of loungewear, shapewear and underwear.