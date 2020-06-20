Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand is being SUED over fears they will spill ‘trade secrets’

The reality star launched her own makeup range back in 2017

Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand is being SUED over fears they will spill...

Kim Kardashian’s brand KKW Beauty is being sued by brand development company Seed Beauty.

According to TMZ, Seed Beauty is taking KKW Beauty to court over fears the brand will leak their tricks of the trade in the event of a company take-over.

In a series of court documents, the company asked a judge for “an injunction blocking KKW Beauty from revealing its trade secrets and business practices” to cosmetics giant Coty.

Seed Beauty have claimed they already went through this with Kylie Jenner’s old parent company King Kylie – which was acquired by Coty in 2019.

Coty bought a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics last year for $600million, as part of a “long-term strategic partnership”.

At the time, Seed Beauty allegedly “warned Kylie not to disclose trade secrets”, but in court documents they claim they didn’t get much reassurance.

In legal documents, Seed Beauty also noted that they started working with KKW Beauty “about a year” after they began their partnership with Kylie’s company.

According to reports, Coty is now on the verge of acquiring Kim’s beauty brand too – sparking fears for Seed Beauty and their “precious intel”.

