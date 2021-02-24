Kim Kardashian ‘will address her divorce from Kanye West’ in new Hulu series

The Kardashian-Jenner family signed a global content deal with the streaming service last year

Kim Kardashian is set to address her divorce from Kanye West in an upcoming series for Hulu, according to a new report.

The KarJenner clan signed a global content deal with the streaming service last year, after they announced the end of their E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Sun Online has since reported that Kim will open up about her marriage split in their new Hulu show, which is expected to air in late 2021.

An insider said: “It won’t be straight up scripted reality like the E! show – it’ll be more about their businesses, for instance Kim’s legal training and campaigning and Kylie’s make-up line, but will also follow their personal lives.”

“They’re already working on content and Kris is telling everyone it’ll be the ‘next level’ of TV.”

“Of course Kim’s divorce will play out on camera, she knows that people will be watching for any drama and it would be weird if she didn’t mention the split at all,” the source continued.

“Fans want to hear direct from Kim about her life, and she knows that’s why people will be tuning in.”

“On KUWTK, Kanye had a say about what Kim could and couldn’t say about their lives, but with this new contract, she’s free to do exactly what she wants,” the source added.

Kim finally filed for divorce from Kanye last Friday, following months of speculation.

The couple have been married for almost seven years, and share four kids together – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The reality star has reportedly requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

