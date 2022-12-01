Kim Kardashian ‘very relieved’ after finalising divorce terms with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “very relieved” that she and Kanye West have agreed to the terms of their divorce.

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple settled their divorce earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by multiple publications.

According to PEOPLE, Kim is “very relieved” as she “didn’t want the divorce to go to trial.”

A source told the outlet: “[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past.”

“Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver. They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them.”

“She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on,” the insider added.

It is understood that Kim and Kanye will share joint custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with “equal access,” but Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time.

Kanye will pay over $200,000 a month in child support, and he is also responsible for an equal share of his and Kim’s children’s educational expenses, as well as their kids’ security expenses.

The settlement also states that any dispute regarding Kim, 42, and Kanye’s children will be resolved through mediation.

However, if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other will make the parental decision.

According to their prenup, both Kim and Kanye have waived spousal support and the division of proprietary assets is in accordance.

The settlement comes weeks before a trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property.

Kim previously filed paperwork requesting that the judge declare her legally single while their custody battle and property issues got dealt with at a later date.

The judge signed off on the reality star’s request in March.