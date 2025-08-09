Kim Kardashian travels outside the US for controversial procedure

It has been revealed that Kim Kardashian has travelled outside of the US for a controversial procedure.

It’s understood that the 44-year-old flew to Mexico with her sister Khloé Kardashian for a medical treatment that isn’t offered in the US.

Kim took to Instagram to share that she received a Muse stem cell treatment, which, according to Eterna Health where she got it done, achieves “complete cellular renewal.”

This is done by “replacing compromised cells with fully functional tissue” in places such as the joints or muscles in the body.

While the treatment the SKIMS founder had isn’t offered back home, stem cell treatments are not entirely banned in the US.

Kim shared a photo of her and her doctor in Mexico, wearing black pajamas and dark goggles, and wrote: “I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey.”

“Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna.”

“His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells™️, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.”

“Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years. The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again.”

“I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.”

The reality TV stat stressed that “everyone is different” and she’s only sharing what has been working for her “lately.”

“Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals. Since Muse stem cells aren’t yet accessible in the US, I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan’s team.’

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit. Forever thankful to @dr.akhan @eterna.health. Here’s to hope, healing, and the future of science.”