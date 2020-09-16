Kim Kardashian to ‘freeze’ social media accounts to stop ‘the spread of hate’

A number of high profile celebrities are also joining in on the movement

Kim Kardashian to ‘freeze’ social media accounts to stop ‘the spread of...

Kim Kardashian has announced she will be “freezing” her social media accounts today in a bid to stop “the spread of hate, propaganda and misinformation”.

The reality star has joined the online movement alongside other high profile celebrities such as Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The KKW Beauty founder encouraged her platform of 188million Instagram followers to join her in the boycott, writing:

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed.”

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she added.

“Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

Kim also announced that the social media accounts for her companies SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance would also be “going dark” in support of the movement.

The mother-of-four also pushed back the launch date of her new SKIMS maternity collection to Thursday to cooperate with the boycott.

Singer Katy Perry also joined in the movement, and will also be “freezing” her Instagram and Facebook accounts today.

“I love sharing my music and my life with you on Instagram and Facebook, but TBH I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion,” she wrote alongside the Stop Hate For Profit photo.

Demi Lovato also shared the photo, adding: “The hate that is constantly being uploaded and posted can’t be ignored anymore.

“All of the false information being spread right now is doing so much harm,” Demi continued.

“I’m joining the following civil rights organizations this Wednesday, September 16th and refraining from posting on my IG.”

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio wrote: “I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good – not hate, violence, and disinformation.

“This should be an opportunity for Facebook to work with these organizations and the community at large to make it a better, safer platform for all.”

According to the Stop Hate For Profit website, the aim of the online movement is to “hold social media companies accountable for hate on their platforms”.

“Social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now,” they added.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.