Kim Kardashian teases new romance in NSFW interview after splitting from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has teased the possibility of a new romance, after splitting from Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old has been single since she split from the comedian last August, after nine months of dating.

During her appearance on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series ‘Who’s In My Bathroom?’, the reality star admitted she has a new “crush”.

When asked who her current celebrity crush is during a game of ‘Truth or Shot’, Kim responded: “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true…”

The mother-of-four confessed the mystery man doesn’t know she has a crush on him, and said she’s “more into privacy these days” before opting to take a shot of tequila instead of revealing his identity.

Hailey then said: “So, she has a crush she just doesn’t want to say. That’s cute for you.”

During the game, Kim also shared some NSFW details about her sex life.

Hailey asked Kim: “What’s better? Angry sex or makeup sex?”

The 42-year-old replied, “Makeup sex,” before explaining, “Isn’t that, like, the best? ‘Cause it’s like, you missed each other and it’s passionate.”

Kim then asked Hailey, “Have you ever joined the mile-high club?” and the model quickly replied, “Yes,” before Kim confessed, “Samesies.”

Hailey said, “I was going to say I don’t even need to ask you that…”

A shocked Kim then replied, “Why do you not need to ask me that?” and Hailey responded, “You own a plane!”

“I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you’re a w**re,” Kim joked.