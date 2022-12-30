Kim Kardashian teases new romance after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has teased a new romance, after her split from Pete Davidson.
The reality star and her comedian beau called it quits in August, after nine months together.
During her appearance on the latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Good podcast, Kim admitted she has a “flirt” in her life.
When asked if she needed to have a “flirt going on the side”, the SKIMS founder said: “Kind of. Yeah, I do.”
Gwyneth said that a flirt on the side could help her get through a “cold winter”, to which Kim agreed: “Totally, totally.”
The mum-of-four also said in the interview that she still has a “fantasy in” her head that her fourth marriage will be the “charm.”
She explained: “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening.”
“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was.”
“Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well. I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”
Kim continued: “I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.”
“I’m on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun.”
Kim’s first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, who she married in Las Vegas at the age of 19.
The pair officially divorced in 2004, and Kim later married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 – which lasted just 72 days.
Kim started dating Kanye West shortly after her split from Humphries, and the pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014.
Before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, the former couple welcomed four children together – North, 8, and Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
