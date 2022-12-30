Kim Kardashian teases new romance after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has teased a new romance, after her split from Pete Davidson.

The reality star and her comedian beau called it quits in August, after nine months together.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Good podcast, Kim admitted she has a “flirt” in her life.

When asked if she needed to have a “flirt going on the side”, the SKIMS founder said: “Kind of. Yeah, I do.”

Gwyneth said that a flirt on the side could help her get through a “cold winter”, to which Kim agreed: “Totally, totally.”

The mum-of-four also said in the interview that she still has a “fantasy in” her head that her fourth marriage will be the “charm.”

She explained: “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening.”

“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was.”

“Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well. I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”