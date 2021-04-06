Kim Kardashian subtly shows her support for Kanye West amid divorce

The reality star filed for divorce back in February

Kim Kardashian has subtly shown her support for Kanye West amid their divorce.

The KKW Beauty founder officially filed the divorce papers on February 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason she is ending her seven-year marriage to the rapper.

The reality star celebrated Easter with her family and their significant others, including her sister Khloé’s rumoured fiancé Tristan Thompson and Kourtney’s new boyfriend Travis Barker.

While Kanye was absent from the family’s golf outing, Kim shared photos of herself posing in a pair of what seem to be unreleased shoes from Kanye’s Yeezy line.

“Happy Easter everyone,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Happy Easter everyone 🐥 pic.twitter.com/0osefxcGKK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2021

Reacting to the snaps, one fan tweeted: “Kim still promoting Kanye’s Yeezys >>>”, while another wrote: “Kim in Yeezys is what i needed to see today.”

Kim and Kanye went public with their romance in 2012, before tying the knot two years later.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour. In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder. The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

Kim addressed Kanye’s “frustrating” tweets in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but has yet to comment publicly on the couple’s divorce.

The SKIMS founder is seeking joint physical legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.