Kim Kardashian subtly reacts to Kanye West’s new music video in which he ‘buries Pete Davidson alive’

Kim Kardashian has subtly reacted to Kanye West’s new music video, in which he “buries” her boyfriend Pete Davidson alive.

The rapper released the music video to his track ‘Eazy’ on Wednesday, a song that addresses his estranged wife’s romance with the SNL comedian.

In the song, Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

In the music video, the 44-year-old can be seen dragging a tied-up body with a bag over it’s head.

Kanye takes the bag off and reveals a claymation version of Pete is underneath it.

At the end of the video, the words, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE,” appear on screen.

Kanye’s music video didn’t go down well with fans, as many have branded it “disturbing” on social media.

Kim hasn’t directly addressed the video, but she liked a very poignant tweet about Pete on Thursday – just hours after it was released.

The tweet was posted by filmmaker James Gunn, who worked with the 28-year-old on his 2016 movie ‘Suicide Squad’.

It read: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

The music video was released on the same day Kim was granted her request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye.

A judge made the ruling at a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the decision also means Kim can officially drop West from her last name.

The 41-year-old filed for bifurcation in December, ten months after she filed for divorce from her rapper husband.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star stated: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

In response to Kim’s petition in the Superior Court of California earlier this month, Kanye said he would only agree to the plan if certain conditions were put in place.

However, the 44-year-old seemed to change his tune this week when he told Hollywood Unlocked: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

Kim, who has been dating Pete since late last year, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.