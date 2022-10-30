Kim Kardashian shows off her epic Halloween costume as she attends star-studded party

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her first Halloween look of the weekend.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share videos of her epic costume.

The 42-year-old transformed into a Mystique, which is a fictional character from Marvel Comics.

The SKIMS founder donned a skin-tight blue catsuit and painted her skin blue, wore yellow contacts in her eyes, and tied her previously blonde hair bright red to complete the look.

Kim later shared a video of Diddy dressed as The Joker to her Instagram Stories, as she attended a star-studded Halloween party.

Her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also dressed up on Saturday night.

Kylie dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein, wearing a white mummy-style dress with a black and white striped wig.

Her sister Kendall dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story.