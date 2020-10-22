Kim Kardashian shocked by surprise 40th birthday party during special episode of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian was shocked by a surprise 40th birthday party during a special episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The elaborate birthday bash was organised by her mother Kris Jenner, and celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss.

They made sure to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines when planning the party, as everyone working and attending the bash had to be tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

At the start of the episode, which aired on Wednesday night, Kim admitted she was disappointed as she cancelled big plans to throw a massive party in Wyoming for her 40th.

Little did Kim know, her family were planning her an amazing surprise party.

Later in the episode, the mother-of-four thought she was being taken to a photoshoot when she arrived at her mother’s house.

After she got out of her car, a voiceover from her dad, the late Robert Kardashian, began playing outside the entrance.

“I would cry but I am so in shock. And don’t want to ruin my makeup,” Kim said as she walked into the party.

The lavish bash featured a nod to some of her previous birthday parties, and Kris even re-purchased Kim’s very first car from her 16th birthday, a vintage white BMW, to put on display.

Kris also recreated a diner they used to frequent when the Kardashian kids were growing up, and TAO nightclub – where Kim hosted numerous parties in Las Vegas during her 20s.

Projectors displayed home videos and pictures on the walls, and Kim’s sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie later surprised her by performing a dance number from their childhood.

The Kar-Jenner family also recorded special video messages for Kim’s birthday, which was later shared on Twitter.

The emotional video shows Kris Jenner struggling through tears, as she expressed how proud she is of her daughter.