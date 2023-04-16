Kim Kardashian shares sweet video of Katy Perry making daughter North’s ‘dream come true’

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet video of Katy Perry making daughter North’s “dream come true”.

The reality star surprised her 9-year-old daughter and her friends on Saturday by jetting them to Las Vegas to see the California Gurls singer live in concert.

The girls enjoyed Katy Perry themed mocktails while on board Kim’s private jet, ‘Kim Air’.

While on stage, Katy spotted North in the crowd, and asked her if she would like to come on stage with her.

The songstress then told North she is a “huge fan” of hers, after watching her dancing videos on TikTok.

She said: “You’re a really good dancer and I thought, what better way to be a great dancer then to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

North then asked if her friends could join her on stage, and Katy replied: “Yeah, why not? Come on!”

Before North and her friends started dancing on stage with the singer, Katy asked her: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

North, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child, replied: “Everything.”

Watch the sweet video below: