Kim Kardashian shares sweet throwback snaps to mark sixth wedding anniversary with Kayne West

Kim Kardashian has shared sweet throwback snaps to mark sixth wedding anniversary with Kayne West.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 with a lavish ceremony at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted two photos of the happy couple.

“6 years down; forever to go – Until the end,” she captioned the post.

The 39-year-old’s arms were wrapped around the Stronger hitmaker’s shoulders.

Family, friends and fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the pair on their milestone.

“Long live KIMYE,” Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!” momager Kris Jenner penned.

On her Instagram story, the reality star looked back on the special day with a series of photos.

The A-list couple share four children together – six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and ten-month-old Psalm.

The news came after the mother-of-four received major backlash following her new “face masks” selling out.

Kim launched the new range of ‘Seamless Face Masks’ during the Coronavirus pandemic.

