Kim Kardashian shares sweet clip of her kissing Pete Davidson after slamming claims she photoshopped his appearance

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet clip of her kissing Pete Davidson, after slamming claims she photoshopped his appearance in a photo.

Earlier this month, the reality star was accused of editing her boyfriend’s jawline and nose in snaps of them canoodling at a restaurant.

After hitting back at speculation she photoshopped her bellybutton in a recent Instagram post, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story today: “I didn’t realise how much you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post.”

“If you thought that was good I have so much more… this is fun.”

The 41-year-old then shared a screenshot of an article, which suggested she photoshopped Pete in recent photos of the pair.

She captioned the post: “Hmmm 🤔 I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!!😂”

“Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!”

“Wait I did add a grainy filter tho…”

The mother-of-four then shared a live photo of her and Pete kissing, and wrote: “How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend…”

Kim started dating the comedian late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.