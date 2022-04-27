Kim Kardashian shares sweet clip of her kissing Pete Davidson after slamming claims she photoshopped his appearance

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet clip of her kissing Pete Davidson, after slamming claims she photoshopped his appearance in a photo.
Earlier this month, the reality star was accused of editing her boyfriend’s jawline and nose in snaps of them canoodling at a restaurant.
After hitting back at speculation she photoshopped her bellybutton in a recent Instagram post, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story today: “I didn’t realise how much you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post.”
“If you thought that was good I have so much more… this is fun.”
The 41-year-old then shared a screenshot of an article, which suggested she photoshopped Pete in recent photos of the pair.
She captioned the post: “Hmmm 🤔 I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!!😂”
“Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!”
“Wait I did add a grainy filter tho…”
The mother-of-four then shared a live photo of her and Pete kissing, and wrote: “How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend…”
Kim started dating the comedian late last year, following her split from Kanye West.
The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.