The poem inspired one of the rapper's hit songs

Kim Kardashian shares poem Kanye West wrote for her on her birthday

Kim Kardashian has shared a poem Kanye West wrote for her on her 30th birthday.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate ten years since the release of her husband’s album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

Kim revealed that the rapper’s track ‘Lost In The World’ was inspired by a poem he had written her in a birthday card at the time.

The mother-of-four explained: “Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. ”

“He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

Kim shared photos of the contents of the card, which as well as the poem included a drawing by Kanye, which showed him in a bowtie and his wife with “lettuce hands” and a “Birkin bag”.

The poem reads: “You’re my devil, you’re my angel / You’re my Heaven, you’re my Hell.

“You’re my now / you’re my forever / You’re my freedom, you’re my jail / You’re my lies, you’re my truth / You’re my war, you’re my truce.”

At the time of Kim’s 30th birthday, she was in a relationship with Kris Humphries, who she married the following year before splitting 72 days later.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, and tied the knot in 2014.

The couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.