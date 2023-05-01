Kim Kardashian shares photos from hairstylist Chris Appleton’s wedding – which she officiated

Kim Kardashian has shared photos from hairstylist Chris Appleton’s wedding, which she officiated.

Chris married The White Lotus star Lukas Gage in The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last week.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kim shared a series of snaps from the occasion, and wrote: “I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!”

“I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage 🎲♥️💍♾️ and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was ✨🪄 and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress,” the reality star added.

The Skims founder wore a lace-up black leather dress from Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin for the wedding.

Kim also shared a video of country music superstar Shania Twain performing her hit song ‘You’re Still The One’ to the attendees.

Chris and Lukas confirmed their relationship in February, and later made their red carpet debut together at a party in Los Angeles.