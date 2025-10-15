Kim Kardashian FINALLY sets the record straight on Travis Barker hook-up rumours

Kim Kardashian has set the record straight on rumours she hooked-up with Kourtney Kardashian’s now husband Travis Barker before they were together.

The SKIMS founder and her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, who married her sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, have been friends for decades, dating back to the mid-aughts when he dated Kim’s BFF Paris Hilton.

However, rumours have followed the pair for years that they had hooked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

Speaking to Alex Cooper during her episode on Call Her Daddy, Kim confessed: “No, I never have. And that really sucks that that has gone on. But he dated Paris and we were all friends, and we’d all hang out and when I was with Paris, we’d be on the road and go to their tour in Amsterdam.”

She added: “So I have been friends with him, but never in that way. And never hooked up with him.”

Kim acknowledged she didn’t know she would be referenced in Travis’ 2015 memoir, where he confessed to having a crush on her when they were first pals, but she also said she didn’t think Travis would even hint at a potential hookup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

And in his memoir the Blink-182 drummer wrote: “Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

The 44-year-old pointed out that his history with Kourtney goes back just as far: “Kourtney was around during that time, they were neighbors for a decade. He was always around with his kids, they’d always come to Kourtney’s house for the birthdays.”

“So, everything was super open and cool, everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. So, it was nothing weird,” she added.

As for why he wrote about Kim in his memoir, the 49-year-old drummer explained: “I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on.”

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting,’” he said.

“It’s just so ridiculous.”