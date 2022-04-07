Kim Kardashian says her older kids ‘know what’s going on’ amid her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed her older kids “know what’s going on” amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Over the past few months, Kanye has launched a number of scathing social media attacks on his ex Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

During The Kardashians ABC News special on Wednesday, Kim told host Robin Roberts that she’s “really open and honest” with her children about her divorce from their father.

The reality star said: “The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on.”

Kim said her goal is to “be there for them no matter what, even in this crazy life that we live”.

Robin asked: “Was it difficult because of how Kanye became so public? How have you been able to navigate that?”

Kim replied: “You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.”

“I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.”

Further speaking on the divorce, Kim told Robin that she thinks it’s important to have “really open dialogue” with the kids.

The KUWTK star said: “Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”

Kim has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson since last October, and Kanye recently struck up a romance with model Chaney Jones.