Kim Kardashian reveals who she wants to date next – after splitting from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has revealed she wants to date a doctor, a lawyer, or a scientist – following her split from Pete Davidson.

The reality star and the comedian called it quits in August, after nine months together.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the 41-year-old confirmed she’s “happily single” and focusing on herself right now.

When asked how she navigates the dating scene as one of the most famous women in the world, Kim responded: “I haven’t really thought about it, because I just am not looking.”

“I just want to chill for a bit. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

The mother-of-four continued: “I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something like go to different places.”

“Clearly it’s not working what I’m doing.”

“So I don’t know, maybe like [go to] a hospital, and meet a doctor. A law firm…”

“I think it’s going to be scientist, neuroscientist, bio chemist, doctor, attorney, that is maybe what I envision in the future,” she joked.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed there was no bad blood between her and Pete as she commented on their split for the first time.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the SKIMS founder said: “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore.”

Kim and Pete called it quits at the start of August, after nine months of dating.

According to Page Six, it was the couple’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The insider added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The 41-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with her ex Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last February, has been well-documented in the press.

The source explained: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.”

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first.”

“She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life,” the insider added.

Kim and Pete struck up a romance after the reality star made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.