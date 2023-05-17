Kim Kardashian reveals upcoming season of reality show was the ‘most emotional’ season she’s ever filmed

Kim Kardashian has revealed the upcoming season of her family’s reality show was the “most emotional” season she’s ever filmed.

The trailer for season three of The Kardashians teases plenty of drama, including a major rift between Kim and her older sister Kourtney.

Their sibling feud stems from Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana, who dressed Kourtney and her entire bridal party for her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy last year.

In the trailer, the eldest Kardashian accuses her sister of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”.

Earlier this year, Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana – just months after attending her sister’s lavish Italian wedding.

In the trailer, Kourtney fumes: “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity…”

In another clip, Kim asks Khloe if Kourtney was mad at her, to which she responds: “Livid.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim says during a confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Kourtney is then seen telling Khloe: “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

Speaking on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday, Kim confessed the upcoming season was “frustrating” to film.

This morning, @KimKardashian joins TODAY live for the opening of her @Skims pop-up shop! She talks about how the brand has exceeded her expectations, what’s coming in season 3 of @kardashianshulu, and the grades she got in her midterms. pic.twitter.com/TU2rZaCXaP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2023

Host Savannah Guthrie asked: “After all these years, are you ever like: ‘I think I’m done with showing everyone this part of my life.'”

The 42-year-old replied: “When we signed up for this we wanted to always be super open and honest and there’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things and then other people want to open up and share way more.

“I’m so blessed that there’s so many of us that we can always respect each other’s space.”

“This season was probably one of my – out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians – this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family, that I haven’t really seen or experienced before.”

Savannah asked: “Why is that? They talk about some tension between you and your sister Kourtney over her wedding. Is that the source of it?”

Kim said: “Yeah – and we’ve been there before and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family, that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.

“Maybe on different levels or experiences but I’m proud that we’re still so open and still driven to show and share so much.”

When asked if there’s an “aftermath” to their fights airing on TV, Kim confessed: “Yeah there’s different cycles, you know you film it and we think we’re good, and we make up and then you edit it and I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back.”

“The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions. So it is a cycle, I think I like to look at it as therapy.

“But it gets really tricky and really emotional. But at the end of the day, we really love sharing our life and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” she added.

Aside from her drama with Kourtney, Kim is also set to open up about her nasty divorce from Kanye West, and the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex.

Season three of The Kardashians will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Ireland & the UK from May 25.