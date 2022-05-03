Kim Kardashian reveals the dramatic diet she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has revealed the dramatic diet she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

The reality star, who dyed her hair platinum blonde for the occasion, stole the show in the custom-made sheer dress by Jean-Louis, which was embellished with over six thousand crystals.

The $5 million dress was worn by the late Marilyn Monroe when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine at the Met, Kim admitted she went on crazy diet to fit into the dress, as it initially didn’t fit her.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me,” she revealed. “I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it.”

“I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala],” she added.

Taking to her Instagram Story after the Met, Kim revealed she had a donut stall set up in her hotel room, and pizzas delivered.

Kim said: “Ok guys so after the Met I am starving, and my favourite donuts in the entire world are these mini donuts and I have them in the room, and pizza.”

“Guys I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month, definitely three weeks. I’m so excited!”