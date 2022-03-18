Kim Kardashian reveals she’s trying her best to ‘ignore’ Kanye West’s public attacks on social media

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s trying her best to “ignore” her ex Kanye West’s public attacks against her on social media.

The rapper has hit out at his estranged wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson multiple times over the past few weeks, amid their ongoing divorce.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old spoke about taking the “high road” when it comes to dealing with her ex.

After Ellen commended the reality star for the way she “protects” Kanye, despite his constant public attacks, Kim said: “Thank you.”

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“So, I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February 2021, and since then the pair have been embroiled in a lot of drama.

From public statements on social media, to Kanye threatening Kim’s new boyfriend Pete, the former couple’s turbulent split has been well-documented in the press.

Kim’s divorce from Kanye will be covered in the Kardashian’s new Hulu show, which premieres next month.

However, the reality star won’t be going into too much detail for the sake of their four kids.

During a recent interview with Variety, Kim said: “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always family. We always will have a love and respect for each other.”

“And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive.”

“I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better,” she explained.

“And it’s not that I’m trying to just put out one thing in the world and not share – there are definitely moments where I’ve been tested myself. Things might take a turn, and then they always get back to good.”

“And I would probably share that, but we haven’t gotten to those episodes yet, and I would never say anything without communicating first and having that open dialogue.”

The mother-of-four continued: “The thing is, I just believe in being positive and speaking highly. I would never say anything negative about the father of my children, and I think we both ultimately want the same goals.”

“I will, as of now, and hopefully always, take the high road. I truly believe that I can show that I might be frustrated and I can express that, just like I’m expressing to you.”

“The show is very documentary-style and we break the fourth wall a lot, so I might look into camera and say, ‘Listen, my kids will see this one day. Am I frustrated? Am I feeling this? Am I feeling that? Yes. But that all the emotions are temporary.’

“As long as I have the kids best interest, that’s all I can focus on and that’s all I care to share. But we do see a lot of our co-parenting journey, which I think is going to be really beautiful for people to see,” Kim revealed.

The interviewer then said, “I imagine it’s not easy to have this playing out in a public forum,” and Kim replied: “Thank you. Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately.”

“I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show.”

“That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.