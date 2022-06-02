Kim Kardashian reveals she reached out to Pete Davidson after hearing ‘BDE’ rumours

Kim Kardashian has revealed she reached out to Pete Davidson after hearing rumours about his ‘Big D**k Energy’.

The reality star struck up a romance with the comedian after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, and has since revealed how it all went down.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder said: “I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe.”

She continued: “I was like ‘Oh shit maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…”

“I was just basically DTF (Down To F**k),” Kim admitted.

Kim also explained why she was initially hesitant to share details about her relationship with Pete – especially on camera.

She said: “I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just like start talking about it on a show. Then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot. Or a whore, either one.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream every Thursday on Disney+.