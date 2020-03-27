Kim Kardashian reveals she loves Tristan Thompson ‘like a brother’ – one year after cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian has revealed she loves Tristan Thompson “like a brother”, one year after he famous cheated on her sister Khloé.

The reality star was very vocal about her hatred for the NBA player last year, after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

But it looks like the Kardashian family have since forgiven Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloé, and he even appeared on the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday night.

While the episode aired on E! in the US last night, a fan praised Kim for “trying to keep the peace” with Tristan as they were filmed having dinner together.

The 39-year-old then replied: “I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him.”

I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him https://t.co/E0zGuxyHBj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Khloé famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

After the Jordyn scandal, Khloé was adamant she’d never take him back and the whole family publicly slammed Tristan on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, the family have since forgiven Tristan for his mistakes, fuelling recent rumours that Khloé has rekindled her romance with the basketball player.