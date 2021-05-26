Kim Kardashian reveals she did not pass her first year law exams: ‘I am a failure’

The KUWTK star took her baby bar exam last year

Kim Kardashian has revealed she did not pass her first year law exams.

The reality star is training to be a lawyer, and recently sat her baby bar exam.

In a teaser clip for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old shared the heartbreaking news with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

“So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” she confessed in the clip, which was filmed back in October.

In her confessional, the mother-of-four explained: “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program.”

“And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Kim needed 560 to pass the first year law student exam, but got 474 on her first attempt.

The SKIMS founder said: “I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Comforting Kim, Kourtney said: “I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

Khloe added: “I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing. I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids…”

Kim replied: “That’s what pisses me off. The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can’t do it again. I don’t have time.”

“To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday—my 40th—I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel.”

“And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?” she asked.

“I don’t want to wait another year to go by for school. I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything.”

Kim said she would rather take the test again as soon as possible since she is already in the mindset for it.

Kourtney added: “I think if you take that year off, you’re going to forget about it.”