Kim Kardashian reveals she cancelled her 40th birthday bash due to COVID-19

The reality star shared the theme of the cancelled event

Kim Kardashian has revealed she cancelled her 40th birthday bash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reality star’s milestone birthday falls on October 21, with her famous family known for their extravagant and star-studded celebrations.

However, Kim has decided to postpone the event until the coronavirus restrictions settle.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Kim said: “I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.”

“I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.

“I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings,” she shared.

“I don’t even want to waste it on a party me for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year.”

Kim added: “I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

“I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older,” the mother-of-four continued.

“I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way. But I’m proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that.

“Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age,” she added, with Kim herself losing her father Robert Kardashian when she was just 22.

Kim also spoke about taking care of her husband Kanye West after he contracted the coronavirus back in February, telling the publication it was “so scary”.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.

“It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

“Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” Kim confessed.

Kanye revealed his coronavirus diagnosis during an interview with Forbes magazine back in April.