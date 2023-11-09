Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo with connection to ex Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has revealed a secret tattoo, which has a connection to her ex Pete Davidson.

The reality star started dating the former SNL comedian in October 2021, just months after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West.

While the couple appeared to be going strong, they parted ways in August 2022 after nine months together.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed she had gotten a secret tattoo the night she host SNL – the same night she met Pete.

“The night I hosted ‘SNL,’ me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo’,” the mom-of-four said.

The Skims founder decided to get an infinity symbol on the inside of her lip.

A video showed Kim talking through the process, saying “this is the nothing” of the pain, and flashing her middle finger to the camera as celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy worked away.

“I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” she joked.

“No one knows, no one sees it,” Kim continued. “I forget [about it], but every once in a while I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and I’ll go, ‘What’s this black in my mouth?!’”

Just weeks prior to their breakup, Pete showcased new ink of his own, dedicated to Kim.

Located on his collarbone, was an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the his first kiss with the reality star during a skit on SNL.

He also had “KNSCP” tatted just above the “jasmine and aladdin” one, which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye, – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

At the time of their split, X users were in hysterics as they pointed out that the comedian has been left by the wayside, with multiple reminders of his former beau etched into his skin.

One user tweeted, “Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat,” as another wrote: “pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted, “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked.”