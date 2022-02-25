Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West’s social media posts have caused her ’emotional distress’

Kim Kardashian has revealed Kanye West’s social media posts have caused her “emotional distress”.

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, the reality star has filed new court documents urging the judge overseeing their case to sign off on their separation.

In documents seen by Page Six, the 41-year-old stated: “I very much desire to be divorced.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

The news comes after Kim recently hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement shared on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The rapper has been overly active on Instagram in recent weeks, and has also made threats against Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

Just last week, Kanye posted screenshots of texts from Kim, expressing her concern for Pete’s safety.

In one text, Kim wrote to Kanye: “You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Kanye captioned the post: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

In another post, the father-of-four shared a screenshot of a text from Kim which said: “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

Kanye replied: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kim then asked Kanye: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private??”

Her estranged husband replied: “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

Kanye West shares text message from Kim Kardashian, where she asks him to stop creating a dangerous environment for Pete Davidson. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF” pic.twitter.com/fyFHAICAiP — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

The reality star filed for bifurcation in December, in which she asked to be declared legally single as other divorce matters continue to be settled.

But in response to Kim’s petition in the Superior Court of California last week, the rapper’s legal team said he would only agree to the plan if certain conditions were put in place.

In court documents, his attorney stated: “Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment.”

“Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

Kanye’s response laid out several “conditions” he wants to be met – including a request to establish a “right of reimbursement”, which will see either party “reimbursed monies owed” in the event one of them died.

The 44-year-old also wants his estranged wife to forfeit her marital privilege until a final agreement has been made on their property and custody of their four children.

The absence of marital privilege means all of their communication will be part of the court record.

The documents stated: “If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded.”

Kim requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye in December, despite his very public pleas to win her back.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her marriage to the Chicago native has “irretrievably” broken down.

The SKIMS founder said there would be “no prejudice” to her ex-husband if the marriage was dissolved “immediately” and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

She said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.