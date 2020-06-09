Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to her surprise pregnancy

Kim Kardashian has revealed how Kanye West reacted – after she fell pregnant with their first child, North.

The KUWTK star got pregnant unexpectedly back in 2012, just a few months after she started dating the rapper officially.

Kanye celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday, and to mark the occasion, Kim shared some sweet throwback photos on Instagram.

In one photo, the couple can be seen posing in London’s Hakkasan restaurant, and it was taken right after Kim found out she was pregnant in 2012.

Kim wrote: “Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!”

“He took me out to Hakassan and then Hagen Daz to make me feel better,” she added. [sic]

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in Italy back in 2014, are now parents to North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1).

Kim posted a sweet tribute to Kanye on his birthday, amid rumours their marriage is on the rocks.

Sources have claimed the mother-of-four is considering moving into another house, as they have reportedly been clashing during lockdown.