Kim Kardashian reveals hopes to marry again after splitting from Kanye West: ‘Fourth time’s the charm’

Kim Kardashian has revealed she hopes to get married again, after splitting from her husband Kanye West.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper last February after almost seven years of marriage.

In a teaser clip of The Kardashians, Kim admitted she’d love to walk down the aisle again while discussing her sister Kourtney’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker.

The scene was filmed after Travis proposed to Kourtney last October.

In the clip, Kris Jenner tells Kim and their friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella: “I don’t think they’re going to wait too long to get married.”

“He already knew that they were trying for a baby,” Kim replies. “To me, a baby you’re stuck for life.”

“Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me,” Kim tells Simon and Phil, who were engaged at the time.”

The mother-of-four then jokes, “I believe in love, that’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time’s the charm!”

Kim’s first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, who she married in Las Vegas at the age of 19.

The pair officially divorced in 2004, and Kim later married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 – which lasted just 72 days.

Kim started dating Kanye shortly after her split from Humphries, and the pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014.

Before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, the former couple welcomed four children together – North, 8, and Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

The 41-year-old has since moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been dating since October.

The couple are said to be very serious, and the pair even attended the Met Gala together on Monday night.