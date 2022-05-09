Kim Kardashian reveals her blonde hair is here to stay as she shares snaps from birthday party

Kim Kardashian has revealed her blonde hair is here to stay, as she shared snaps from her son Psalm’s 3rd birthday party.

The reality star dyed her hair platinum blonde for this year’s Met Gala, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” gown.

It took 10 hours for the 41-year-old to bleach her brunette hair to be bright blonde for the star-studded event, and it looks like she’s in no rush to return to the dark side.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-four shared snaps of her still rocking her blonde ‘do at her son’s birthday party over the weekend.

She captioned the post: “Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!!”

“My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much.”

The sweet post featured photos of Kim posing with all four of her kids – North, 8, and Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 – who she shares with her ex Kanye West.

Kim started dating Kanye West shortly after her split from Kris Humphries in 2011, and the pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014.

However, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, and has since moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been dating since October.

The couple are said to be very serious, and the pair even attended the 2022 Met Gala together, where Kim donned her amazing Marilyn Monroe look.