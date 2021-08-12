Kim Kardashian reveals comparisons to Kate Middleton during pregnancy left her in tears

The reality star was expecting her daughter North at the time

Kim Kardashian has revealed being compared to Kate Middleton while they were both pregnant left her in tears.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘We Are Supported By’ podcast, the KUWTK star said she was “brutalised” by the press during her first pregnancy.

Kim was pregnant with her first child North at the same time Kate was expecting Prince George in 2013.

“It was really, really crazy,” the 40-year-old told hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

“They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale.’ It was so nasty.”

“I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay.”

“But I would sit at home and cry all the time,” she added.

During her first pregnancy, Kim was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which caused severe swelling in her feet and face.

Alongside North, the reality star is also mum to son Saint, who she had in 2015.

Kim then welcomed her youngest two children, daughter Chicago and son Psalm, via surrogate in 2018 and 2019.