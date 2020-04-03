Kim Kardashian reveals ancestry app thinks she’s IRISH

The reality star's post has sparked some backlash

Kim Kardashian has revealed an ancestry app thinks she’s part Irish.

The app, called Gradient, guesses your ethnicity by analysing your facial features.

The star shared her results on Twitter, writing: “Staying at home and found Gradient app that guesses your DNA Ancestry by your photo.”

“It is very interesting and sometimes funny, #gradient #ad #dna”, she added.

Staying at home and found Gradient app that guesses your DNA Ancestry by your photo.

It is very interesting and sometimes funny 😂 #gradient #ad #dna pic.twitter.com/MrCXUfW17V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 2, 2020

Irish appeared twice in her results, claiming that she has at least 15% Irish blood.

However, the 39-year-old received some backlash for her post.

Fans were angry that she stated that she had “found” the app, when she was actually paid by the company to post the tweet.

One follower wrote: “Why make up a story. Just say they offered you money to talk about them” and another Tweeted “You found it? It’s an ad.”