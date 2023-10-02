Kim Kardashian reunites with Tom Brady following dating rumours

Kim Kardashian reunited with Tom Brady over the weekend, a few months after they were romantically linked.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi sent the rumour mill into overdrive back in May, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving the retired NFL star’s golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim and Tom were “just friends”, however the insider noted that they were “having fun”.

The pair fuelled romance rumours when they were spotted looking cos at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

However, Tom has since been linked to model Irina Shayk, while Kim is reportedly in “the early stages” of dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

On Saturday, Kim and Tom reunited at another one of Michael Rubin’ star-studded events – the inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Event.

A bidding war between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady at Jay Z’s Reform Alliance event last night pic.twitter.com/I3UBuSTd3j — live performances that changed history (@iconikperformer) October 2, 2023

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair came to playful blows in a bidding war for a pricey painting.

After going head-to-head for the piece of art, Kim and Tom reportedly both agreed to give $2 million, and agreed to work it out amongst themselves.

George Condo, the artist who crafted the painting, then agreed to do another piece and give it to the person who walked away without it.

Other famous faces who attended the event included Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Alex Rodriguez, Matthew McConaughey, and Jack Harlow.

Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian both drop $2 million at charity auction for Reform Alliance https://t.co/fF1KyDWKN9 pic.twitter.com/UA8tnqIe3L — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2023