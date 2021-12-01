Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West at special event amid her new romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian reunited with her estranged husband Kanye West on Tuesday night, to honour their late friend Virgil Abloh

Amid her new romance with Pete Davidson, the reality star put on a united front with her ex at a special presentation of the fashion designer’s final Louis Vuitton collection in Miami.

The former couple posed for snaps with their eight-year-old daughter North at the event, which was held just two days after Virgil sadly passed away at the age of 41, following a private battle with cancer.

Ye, North, and Kim with Pharrell and his family at Virgil’s last Louis Vuitton show tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8u1kdOrudL — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) December 1, 2021

A source close to Kim has since told E! News that she’s “keeping the peace” with Kanye.

The insider said: “Kim was happy that North was really excited about going and getting to be there with her dad. North loves when they are all together as a family.”

“Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way. She and Kanye are still on good terms.”

Kim and Kanye were longtime friends of the famed designer, and both paid tribute to him on social media after the news of his death broke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Their reunion comes just days after Kanye vowed to “restore” their family, after Kim filed for divorce earlier this year.

Amid her shocking new romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, Kim’s estranged husband has been very publicly fighting to win her back in recent weeks.

Just last week, the rapper shared a photo of him and Kim kissing on his Instagram Story, alongside the TMZ headline: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.