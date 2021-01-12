Kim Kardashian returns to Instagram without her wedding ring – amid divorce rumours

Rumours are rife the reality star is set to divorce her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has returned to Instagram without her wedding ring, amid rumours she’s set to divorce her husband Kanye West.

Marking the first time she’s posted on Instagram since December 26th, the 40-year-old shared new snaps promoting her range of SKIMS Hosiery.

The first photo shows Kim posing in a pair of black tights, but its the second photo that has everyone talking.

In the second snap, the mother-of-four models a pair of nude tights, as she holds her left hand up to her face, displaying her bare ring finger.

Kim is yet to comment on reports she’s set to split from her rapper husband, but some fans addressed the rumours in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Single looks good on you!” and another commented, “Damn Kim soooo I heard you’re single 👀.”

Kim’s rumoured divorce from Kanye hit headlines last week, after Page Six reported that they’re already in settlement talks.

However, PEOPLE magazine has since reported that Kim is “still trying” to save their marriage.

An insider said: “Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options. They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.”

A second source explained: “They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved. Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters are being as supportive as possible.”

“They’ve seen Kim struggle over the last year and ultimately just want both her and Kanye to be happy, however that may look.”

Another source added: “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future.”

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

Amid rumours Kim and Kanye are set to divorce, Us Weekly has reported that the couple got into a “big fight” in early December.

An insider claimed: “They had a big fight in early December. Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

A separate source claimed it was “only a matter of time” until Kim decided to end their marriage.

The insider said: “She didn’t just walk away. The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce back in July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.