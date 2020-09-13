The reality star was spotted with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian resumes filming final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has resumed filming for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On Tuesday, Kim shocked fans all over the world by announcing the end of much-loved show – which catapulted Kardashian-Jenner family into international fame after launching on E! back in 2007.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Kim was spotted filming the final season of the reality show alongside her sister Khloe and Scott Disick in Malibu – with the 20th season of KUTWK set to air “early next year”.

Khloe and Scott are reportedly taking the news of the hit reality show ending the hardest, with a source telling The Sun they are the “only people who are upset”.

“Khloé has tried to launch several spin-off shows – but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK,” the insider revealed.

“And who knows how Scott will make money now that the show is being cancelled – he loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star.

The source added: “I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way.”

However, Scott has been hotly tipped to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – with his odds slashed to just 4/1 from 12/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We caught up with the Kardashians for 13 years. It won’t be long before we see some of the stars of the show on British TV if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Scott would be following in the footsteps of Caitlyn Jenner, who appeared on the ITV series last year.

This year’s campsite will be based on the grounds of Gwrych Castle in North Wales, which is believed to be haunted by a number of spooky spirits.

Meanwhile momager Kris Jenner revealed that Khloe was taking the news of KUTWK ending the hardest, in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying. But I think Khloe…is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn’t stopped crying since we announced.

“She’s been so sweet and just emotional about it.”

Kris said the decision has been “hard” and a “very emotional” time for the family.

