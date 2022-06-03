Kim Kardashian responds to claims she was DENIED an invite to Platinum Jubilee party

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims she was denied an invite to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party this weekend.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Buckingham Palace rejected the reality star’s request to attend the star-studded event with her boyfriend Pete Davidson this Saturday.

However, a spokesperson for Kim has since told Page Six that the reality star “didn’t even ask to go” to the party.

The 41-year-old’s rep also confirmed she actually returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a pre-planned cover shoot.

It’s understood the mother-of-four was in London to support a “secret project” Pete is currently working on.

Kim and Pete flew to the UK earlier this week, and were spotted out and about in London over the past few days.

In photos published by MailOnline on Tuesday, the couple were spotted looking at rings in a high-end jewellery store Comme des Garçons Jewellery.

Kim, 41, started dating Pete, 28, late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.