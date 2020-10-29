Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over her ‘tone deaf’ private island posts

Kim Kardashian has subtly responded to the backlash she’s received over her private island posts.
Earlier this week, the reality star was branded “tone deaf” for boasting about her 40th birthday trip on social media, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim was ridiculed over her posts online, and she even inspired a viral meme on Twitter.
The mother-of-four has since poked fun at the backlash she’s received by encouraging people to vote in the upcoming US election.
Posting more photos from her trip on Instagram, Kim cheekily wrote: “Now that I have your attention… this a reminder to VOTE. 6 days.”
A host of celebrities have encouraged their fans to vote wisely in the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled for November 3rd.
But fans have questioned who Kim will be voting for, as her husband Kanye West is a nominee.
However, it’s understood Kanye’s name is only listed on ballots in 11 states across America, making it highly unlikely he will earn enough votes to become the next president of the United States.
Last week, Friends star Jennifer Aniston encouraged her fans not to vote for Kanye in the upcoming election.
Sharing her support for Joe Biden on Instagram, the actress wrote: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”
