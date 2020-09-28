The scene is one of the most memorable in the show's history

Kim Kardashian reminds fans of iconic KUWTK moment with her recent post

Kim Kardashian has reminded her fans of on of the most iconic moments in Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ history.

The 39-year-old shared an Instagram Reel on Sunday of her jumping into a blue lagoon with her two eldest children – North and Saint.

Fans of the reality star flooded to the comment section to tease the reality star, telling her not to lose her diamond earring – a reference to one of the most memorable moments in KUWTK.

“Don’t lose your earrings again 🤗,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “There’s people that are dying Kim.”

In season 6, episode 12 of the hit reality show, Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries threw his then-wife into the sea while holidaying in Bora Bora.

Seconds later, panic struck as Kim realised one of her diamond earrings fell off, and she screamed, “Oh my god I’m going to cry, my diamond earring!”

Hysterical, Kim looked to her momager Kris Jenner and older sister Kourtney for comfort – but Kourtney savagely shut her down by replying: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Kim shocked fans across the world earlier this month, when she announced that her famous family would be airing the final season of KUWTK in 2021 – after 14 years on air.

The much-loved show catapulted the family into international fame after launching on E! back in 2007 – following the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Over the 18 seasons so far, fans have witnessed weddings, divorces, births, cheating scandals and million dollar empires being built.

Check out the most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians HERE.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.