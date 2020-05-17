The controversial collection was part of her SKIMS brand

Kim Kardashian receives HUGE backlash – as new ‘face masks’ sell out

Kim Kardashian has received major backlash following her new “face masks” selling out.

The 39-year-old launched the new range of ‘Seamless Face Masks’ during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty mogul took to Twitter to reveal the new collection had completely sold out.

“Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible,” she wrote.

“The next batch will be available next week.”

“Please sign up to receive more details coming soon, and thank you for your support.”

However, fans were quick to slam the mother-of-four and accused her of making a profit during the global pandemic.

“Opportunist and greed – the Kardashian way,” one user tweeted.

“Rather than profiting from a global pandemic, why not donate those face masks to people who are working in the most high risk industries so they can be protected when trying to do their jobs.

“Surely the good publicity will outweigh the extra money, you’re not short of a few quid,” another penned.

“No support from me! not having you profit off of this,” a user added.

The reality star’s decision to release the collection came when the state of California made it compulsory to wear face masks in public.

Kim’s customers had a choice of five shades which were made out of her shape wear’s seamless material.

The masks retailed at $8 each while a set of four came to $24.

SKIMS also announced that they will be donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to local organisations.

The news came after Kim donated £1million to mothers and children in need of support in March.

