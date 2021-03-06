Kim Kardashian recalls cruel comments made about her weight while pregnant: ‘It broke me’

The reality star admitted she has "a lot of empathy" for Britney Spears after watching her recent documentary

Kim Kardashian has admitted cruel comments that were made about her weight while she was pregnant “broke” her.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which documented the singer’s rise to stardom.

The film shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, the pop star’s ongoing conservatorship battle, and the media scrutiny Britney faced throughout her career.

Kim wrote: “So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her.”

“The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person.”

“No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment.”

“Looking back at my own experiences I remember a time when I felt this way,” the 40-year-old admitted. “When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably.”

“I gained 60lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like.”

Kim revealed she was compared to “Shamu the Whale”, and admitted she felt “so insecure” seeing photos of herself that she couldn’t leave the house for months, adding: “It broke me.”

The KUWTK star continued: “Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn’t take it’s toll on me would be a lie.”

“I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bulling someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion.”

“You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned though my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

Kim shares four children with Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last month after 7 years of marriage.