Kim Kardashian ‘really proud’ of herself after passing baby bar law exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s passed her baby bar law exam.

The reality star is following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian by training to be a lawyer.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news, the 41-year-old wrote: “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉)”

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kim went on to thank American news and political commentator Van Jones for talking her into going to law school, as well as those who helped her pass her exams.

The mother-of-four added: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”