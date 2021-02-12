Kim Kardashian ‘planning Valentine’s Day celebration without Kanye West’ amid divorce rumours

Their marriage reportedly hit the rocks last year

Kim Kardashian is planning to spend Valentine’s Day without her husband Kanye West, according to a new report.

Amid reports the 40-year-old is preparing to divorce her rapper husband after six years of marriage, an insider has claimed Kim is planning to spend Valentine’s Day with her kids.

A source has told PEOPLE magazine: “Kim is great. She has a Valentine’s Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids.”

The insider also claimed: “She doesn’t have any contact with Kanye. It’s obvious that she is just focused on the future.”

Kim’s rumoured divorce from Kanye hit headlines in early January, after Page Six reported that they’re already in settlement talks.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has reportedly deteriorated, and Kanye has been holed up at his ranch in Wyoming – while Kim stays in LA.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.