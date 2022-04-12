Kim Kardashian opens up about her unexpected relationship with Pete Davidson: ‘It was the last thing I was planning on’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her unexpected relationship with Pete Davidson.

The reality star started dating the comedian in October last year, after meeting him on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Making Space podcast, the 41-year-old said: “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it.”

The SKIMS founder continued: “It was the last thing that I was really planning on. And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

Kim’s relationship with Pete came amid her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West.

The mum-of-four said: “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.”

“And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

Although Kim and Pete decided to go Instagram official last month and the SKIMS mogul has since posted another series of loved-up snaps with her new beau, she likes keeping their relationship private.

She said: “I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kim also revealed on the podcast that she loves doing the little things with Pete and that he makes life fun.

The KUWTK star said: “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'”