Kim Kardashian opens up about her awkward first interaction with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her awkward first interaction with her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Met Gala.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, but the pair actually knew each other before she graced the halls of NBC.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old recalled bumping into Pete at the Met Gala one month before she hosted SNL.

Kim said: “Well, I knew him [before SNL] and I saw him at the Met…”

“He knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn’t announced yet, and so he came up to me and we were talking about SNL.”

The comedian gave Kim some “good advice” about hosting, and then offered to exchange numbers – but her outfit complicated things.

As we all know, Kim wore a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit to last year’s Met Gala, meaning she couldn’t use her phone.

Kim explained: “He was like, ‘Take my number if you need anything.’ And I had gloves on and I couldn’t get in my phone with the gloves!”

“And I was like, ‘Oh I have gloves! And I can’t —.’ And he was like, ‘All right cool,’ and walked away,” she recalled.

“I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, but take my—,’ you know? But then it was like, no.”

During her hosting debut on SNL, Kim and Pete exchanged a kiss during a Jasmine and Aladdin sketch.

Despite their on-screen chemistry, the pair didn’t connect romantically until after the show.

“We never connected or anything,” she said. “He was the one cast member that didn’t sign off to be filmed [for The Kardashians] and he wasn’t there until just the day of [the live show]. So I didn’t see him all week during rehearsals.”

“That day he came and we did one dress rehearsal, and then the real thing. So the whole time when I was rehearsing it was with a stand-in.”

While they didn’t “connect” behind-the-scenes, Kim admitted she felt a spark during their stage kiss.

“When we kissed, I was like, ‘hmm,’” she recalled.

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still like a little…zing, you know? It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘hmm.’”

Kim initially dismissed the feeling, and thought she was “just being stupid” as she hadn’t kissed anyone other than her estranged husband Kanye West for 10 years.

But when she was still thinking about the kiss days later, the mother-of-four knew it was the real deal and she privately connected with Pete a while later.

Kim said she will properly open up about the early stages of their romance on her family’s new reality show.

However, the 41-year-old confirmed their famous trip to Knott’s Berry Farm in October wasn’t their first date.