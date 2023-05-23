Kim Kardashian opens up about dating again after splitting from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has opened up about dating again, after splitting from Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old split from the comedian last August after nine months of dating, following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s podcast, the mother-of-four said she’ll always be a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to love.

When asked about dating again, Kim said: “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

“If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.

“It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?” she continued.

“There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,” Kim explained.

“I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

When asked to share the secret to a longstanding relationship, the SKIMS founder revealed: “I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given.”

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

While Kim said she’s a “hopeless romantic”, the 42-year-old insisted she doesn’t “need people to make me happy” and is “not really ever searching for something”.

“I’m really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy,” she said.

The news comes after Kim bumped into her ex Pete at the 2023 Met Gala, where they were papped having a friendly catch up.

usher, kim kardashian, and pete davidson at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/Uw66iwPQLh — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 2, 2023

The comedian is now dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, while Kim has been linked to NFL star Tom Brady in recent weeks.

The reality star raised eyebrows when she was spotted looking at properties near his home in the Bahamas.

However, insiders later insisted they’re just friends.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim confessed she sometimes cries herself to sleep at night as she navigates life as a single mother.

Kim’s third marriage to Kanye West came to an end in February 2021, before their divorce was finalized last November.

The former couple share four children together – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.