Kim Kardashian offers to pay medical bills for injured protester

The protestor was shot in the face by a rubber bullet

Kim Kardashian has offered to pay for a protestor’s medical bills – after she was shot in the face by a rubber bullet.

The reality star was horrified when she came across a photo of a woman who was shot by police while filming a George Floyd protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

The shocking image shows the woman with an open wound on her forehead, and a swollen black eye.

Kim reposted the image on her Twitter and Instagram, and wrote: “This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how i can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.”

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Twitter users then tagged the woman, who’s named Shannyn, on Twitter so Kim could get in touch with her.

The news comes after Kim released a statement addressing the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

She wrote: “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage.”

View this post on Instagram Text “FLOYD” to 55156 #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 30, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

“But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.”

“I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” Kim wrote.

Kim has also demanded the arrest of all the police officers involved in George Floyd’s murder.

George Floyd died in hospital on Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

Following mass protests across the US, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter last week – but people are calling for three other officers to be charged too.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.